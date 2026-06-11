Poetry Inspired by Nature

Join me in mindfulness as I create poetry when I am inspired in nature.

It is a beautiful Thursday morning, and today I felt inspired after doing my morning chores to sit outside in the middle of a beautiful forest and create poetry.

I wanted to come up with a prompt for today. And it is going to be very simple. It’s about inspiration.

How does nature inspire you?

Nature’s Bond.

Sitting and listening.

The birds are singing.

The trees share their welcoming gifts.

The sun sparkles on the leaves of the ferns.

Breathing in the fresh air.

The joy of calmness

Visits my inner soul.

The gentle sway of the plants

shows a beautiful dance.

Closing my eyes.

I am lost in the foreverness of nature’s bliss. Taking a breath.

I enjoy the gifts of being here

at this moment to witness Nature’s Love.

6/11/2026

GK