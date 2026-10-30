Rejection Stabs The Heart

Painful memories,

disjointed moments,

fragmented pain,

visit me today.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

rejection hurts,

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

People come

and people go.

They say yes or

they say no.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Life brings us up,

High into the sky.

To bring you down,

Crashing into the Earth.

Hope arises with opening flowers,

to dismay like frozen powers.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Rejection hurts,

Rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Every paper and every call,

Every friend brings a spark.

Good or bad,

I recall

Rejection visits with a bang,

Disregarding every day

As hope floats,

Life comes to pay.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

Rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Unwanted memories come

Visit in painful dreams,

You left me forever.

No call, no say.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

Rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Rejection hurts.

Dignity screams.

My heart splits,

Over and over again.

I sew it together with love,

Tender care spikes.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

Rejection hurts.

Stabs my heart

To bleed with pain.

Some will stay

They said yes,

Rejecting the easy way.

Thinking of the past,

thinking of the future,

Rejection can go with a wish,

Don’t visit again,

Not in my realm.

Not through my pain.

10/30/2026 GK

Thank you for reading my poem. I read this one with quite a passion. Normally, I do not revise my poems, but I did revise this one a few times to get the power within the lines I was trying to convey.