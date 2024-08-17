My cousin Sole at her last treatment paid by the government. Used with permission.

Live and fight for your life. GK

This story is personal. Sole is my cousin. Will she live or die remains unknown. I hope she can keep living. She is 38 years old. Cancer is not something to play with. Why? Let me tell you a story.

Why do we get cancer? It can be caused by the environment, food we it, genetic predisposition, toxic chemicals and unknown factors. More and more people are developing cancers around the world. according to the World Health Organization in 2022 there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. In 2024 over 5,158,902 people had died from cancer. As I am sitting here writing the story people keep dying of cancer every minute of every day. My father has cancer. My stepfather died of cancer. My aunt died from cancer. My Uncle died from cancer. My mother had cancer. My sister had cancer. All different types. Some cancers are curable because they can be cut out this is what happened to my mother, sister, and father. This is not the case for many other types of cancers.

How many more people will have to die from cancer?

Sole did not ask to have cancer nobody does.

Sole had been fighting hard and there is a medication that she is been taking that has been helping her the last two years to beat a stage 4 aggressive triple-negative breast cancer that had spread to her lungs. She had done everything humanly possible to fight this cancer as she is a single mother of two young children and wouldn’t you fight? One thing is been helping: The medication Keytudra.

The problem is the medication is fairly new on the market. There had been a two-year mark established for use. The two years is because research only goes as far as two years. Why? Because most people die from this disease and do not live through the two-year mark. Sole did. She is still here with us. Keytruda works differently from chemotherapy. It is a medication that works together with the immune system to attack cancer cells a specific pathway called PD-1 — pathway. PD -1 is a type of protein that is found in the body’s protective immune cells called the T cells.

Now because Sole had received her last treatment the medication cost will have to come out of pocket. Can you imagine the situation Sole is in? She wants to live. She wants to raise her children. She is a smart capable and amazing young woman who went through hell the last two years finding out this deadly diagnosis.

She survived and now what? Because not many people survive this disease she is denied further treatment that would be preventative and continue to save her life. This means that each treatment that her oncologist recommends her to continue doing costs her about $11,000 every 6 weeks. Who could afford this?

Reluctantly with the urge of friends and family Sole is now asking for help. asking anyone who is willing to listen. Drug companies, doctors, family, friends, organizations and the list goes on. Sole is open to any support from anyone at this point. She needs this medication to keep living for her children. Will the drug company help? We do not know…she is asking. Fighting for her life.

The Global News article about my cousin Sole stated “ A B.C. woman fighting cancer says she has been denied an extension of an immunotherapy drug because it has only been allowed for a two-year period.

Soledad Ronco struggled through chemotherapy while also receiving the immunotherapy drug Keytruda to keep the triple-negative breast cancer at bay.

She was first diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2022 and was given 20 months to live.”

What would you do?

Imagine this is you fighting for your life and raising your two small children.

In Sole’s words:

“I’m still alive! It’s a longish story, single mom to a then two- and four-year-old, diagnosed with stage 4 triple negative breast cancer in November 2021 at 38 years old (prognosis: 20 months). My last treatment of a new drug called immunotherapy is next week. I just got a happy MRI scan result last week, and I go in for another pet scan next week also. My oncologist wants me to stay on immunotherapy, but the gov’t won’t cover it because it’s too new and there’s not enough studies done yet. Global News did a story, thanks in no small part to friends and my village, and a friend made a GoFundMe page (Global asked for it to link to it)! I’m trying all the avenues I can — and I thought childbirth…no, covid….no, cancer! Was uncomfortable…try being put on the news and asking people for money! I’m hounding pharmaceuticals and my insurance provider and am contemplating going to India (it’s manufactured there, and apparently it’s much cheaper. Not sure about infusing medication that fell off the truck…it’s safe, right???) Please ask if you have questions, I have a 2.5 year long cancer post, complete with pictures. It’s been a pretty gnarly 2.5 years and I most definitely owe everyone who’s been there for me a lot. Like a LOT. Thank you for everything, from the cancer fighting uniforms (WHICH I STILL WEAR TO EVERY INFUSION!!) to the meals to the WhatsApp groups of support and just…being there. It means a lot. Thank you.https://gofund.me/0192acc4Pic cuz…MY HAIR IS GROWING BACK!!!”

Sole’s Go Fund Me Page

Sole remains grateful and Hopeful for the future. Not much else you can do in this situation right?

An update from Sole a few days ago on August 15th:

“Amazing!! Thank you so much, we almost have enough for one more treatment in 6 weeks!! I’m writing from the cancer agency, here for my last funded treatment, fully clad in cancer-fighting uniform — with all eight of my legs. Took two lovely nurses one hour to get an IV started… can’t wait to never come back here again!!

Was here last night for a PET scan, will know in about two weeks, if at all… with my oncologist, we have a policy of “no news is good news.” If he doesn’t call, nothing shows up on the scan!! I’m not giving up on the insurance or the government, and I will call the pharmaceutical again also. what’s the worst that can happen, they can say “no,” again, right?

I do manage to fit some fun in between the appointments, here are the kids, heading up on a ride at Playland!”

Sole

Thank you for reading my story about Sole, my cousin. If you can help in any way let it be a connection, financial, advice, whatever it is please help.

In the last 30 minutes 100 more people died from cancer.

Resources/References

Global News Article of Sole Ronco August 204, Retrieved from https://globalnews.ca/news/10689293/bc-woman-cancer-denied-immunotherapy-drug/

Keytudra

How Keytruda works? Retrieved from https://www.keytruda.com/how-does-keytruda-work/

PD 1 Protein PD-Retrieved from https://www.keytruda.com/keytruda-faq/#what-are-pd1-and-pdl1

WHO (2024) Global cancer burden retrieved from https://www.who.int/news/item/01-02-2024-global-cancer-burden-growing--amidst-mounting-need-for-services

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella