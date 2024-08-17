My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libby Shively McAvoy's avatar
Libby Shively McAvoy
Aug 19

Wow, all the best to your cousin and all those in similar situations. Medical costs and insurance bureaucracy are truly a nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Van Halen ♪'s avatar
Van Halen ♪
Aug 23

ur a doctor………..?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture