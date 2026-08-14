My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastSummer Rain 4321×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:12-3:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Summer Rain Poetry with Gabriella Dr. Gabriella KőrösiAug 14, 2026432ShareTranscriptWelcoming the summer rain. Join me in poetic moments. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesNature, Life, and WaterAug 13 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-TatárSadness in My Heart Aug 7 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiIf I Could Be: Poetry and Short Stories Part 2 and 3Aug 2 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLife Within - Poetry with GabriellaJul 29 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiBeszelgetes Apukammal 1. FejezetJul 27 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMindful Berry Picking Sunday Morning Jul 27 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiMorning Waking With The SunJul 26 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi