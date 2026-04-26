Sunday Morning Mindful Moments

Hear the morning birds and Gabriella’s meandering for this morning.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is a creative soul. She is an ever-evolving author, writer, publisher, blogger, artist, public health professional, Registered nurse, and a Reiki Master. She has a master’s degree in nursing and a Doctorate Degree in Public Health Community Health. Gabriella was born in Hungary, and she moved to the United States over 30 years ago and currently lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Gabriella likes to garden and spend time with family and friends. She enjoys picking and eating what she can grow, and she loves trees and being out in nature. Gabriella’s interests are creating love and joy in people’s lives and reconnecting with nature and everything around us. She loves to write and interview people about their experiences in life. Gabriella likes to cook and create new recipes and enjoys writing stories, writing poetry, singing, and creating art.

Gabriella has published multiple books, writes on Medium and Substack, and is present on YouTube. Gabriella owns the publication Dancing Elephants Press. Website: www.gabriellakorosi.org.

Gabriella’s goal is to bring and build communities and support for each other. Protect humanity and nature. Think outside of the box.

Published Books

Weaving Connections Book 2 Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood April 2025

Weaving Connection Series Book 1, Nature Walks Across Continents by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár December 2025

Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness At Community and Hospital Levels book by Gabriella August 2025

The Invisible Lines of Poverty published in January 2025. 13 magnificent authors from all over the world have stories in the book.

Intelligence Artificial VS Human April 2024 the book is a collection of articles, stories and poems by 24 different writers gathered from across the globe.

Inspirational Poetry Positive Writing Journal October 2024

The Eastern Washington Scablands March 2024

The Magic In Friendship February 2024

Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination December 2023

101 Universal Messages - November 11, 2023

The Joy of Life - July 2023

Moments of Eternity - 2023

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness – December 2022 written by 21 authors from all over the world.

Darkness and Light – March 2022

Bringing the light into your life 2022 - A small meditation booklet

Limitless New Beginnings – 2022 - short story booklet

If I could be – 2021 poetry and short story book with creative art picture

Our Society: Addiction and More Uncovered in 2020

Published Dissertation

https://scholarworks.waldenu.edu/dissertations/7023/

Other Author’s books published by Gabriella/Dancing Elephants Press Publications

Rue McKenrick - American Perimeter Trail Volume 2 South A 14,000 Mile Adventure April 2026

Samantha Turpin - Good Mourning A Practical and Occasionally Inappropriate Guide to Grief – December, 2025

Rue McKenrick American perimeter Trail Volume 1 West a 14,000 mile Adventure, 2nd edition November 2025,

Sue Patrik At The Gates of Hell, April 2024 – English

Sue Patrik At The Gates Of Hell - Élni a Pokol Tornácán – April, 2024 English, Hungarian

DR Rawson et al, Tiny Tales Book Collection – Books 1-4 – November 2024

DR Rawson and Pick Allen – Life Lessons for Youth Books 1-8 – November 2024

Rose Santayana – Missing Innocents 2nd edition – November 2025

Libby Shively McAvoy – Narcissistic Abuse: Everything You Need to Know. A Road Map to Healing and Thriving. - November 2024

Karsten Ramser – The Simplicity of Wisdom – September 2024

Samantha Turpin – The Next Chapter Workbook – February 2025

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG

AI vs HI kindle book https://amzn.to/49mtP6I

Print book https://amzn.to/4jr3Ake

The Invisible Lines of Poverty https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Emergency Preparedness https://amzn.to/3LgpvO7

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019-2020 https://amzn.to/4jkc4JH

101 universal messages book https://amzn.to/3YjQaga

E-book https://amzn.to/4sm5F4M

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book https://amzn.to/4qz0wVw

Print book https://amzn.to/491XGCv

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback https://amzn.to/4pZHurc

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback https://amzn.to/4pjEsgn

The Joy of Life paperback https://amzn.to/3YrdNTZ

Darkness and Light https://amzn.to/4jmrqxk

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination https://amzn.to/4jrlh34

If I could be https://amzn.to/4jpWa0x

Bring Light Into Your Life https://amzn.to/49JBP1V

Moments of Eternity https://amzn.to/4b2pBnl

Eastern Washington Scablands https://amzn.to/4aE404h

Other recommended books

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen https://amzn.to/4ppo5yZ

Dr Rawson Unlikely book 2021 https://amzn.to/4jv8E75

Book 2023 https://amzn.to/496n89U

Kindle 2023 https://amzn.to/3YYM3Gq

Jessica Ann ‘s book Woven in Time can be found on Kindle https://amzn.to/4blt6VO

and paperback https://amzn.to/3Ys3Be0