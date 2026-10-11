My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Sunday Morning Steps In Life
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Sunday Morning Steps In Life

A Women’s Life after 51
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Morning moments, stepping into cold water, and discussing how life changes once we get older. Future and ongoing projects. And simple observations.

Welcome to my life. Join me in the discussion. would love to hear what you think. And share what is going on with you.

Love,

Gabriella

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Check out my work and my books on my website. https://gabriellakorosi.org

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