Join me in my in-the-moment poetry.

The wind is angry,

The thoughts are sad.

Sitting in a chair,

the weight of the world,

lying heavy by my feet,

heavy as the cake one day I eat.

Nature’s rumbling.

The ocean’s flooding.

High tides coming.

King waves are screaming.

Low-lying lands flooding.

Warning, warning.

The wind and the water are coming.



Nature’s angry.

Angry and rumbling,

and keep coming.

The wind sways.

Blows at the trees.

Blows at the leaves.

The naked trees stand wondering.

Dormant.

Is that who we are?

As humans?

Dormant.

The evergreens stand tall, say no,

but so many have lost their leaves

and do not know where they stand.

Or if they can stand,

or be cut down,

sharing their thoughts,

sharing their views,

creativity from their hearts.

What does this world really mean?



Being here, with the tides,

with the trees,

with the humans and animals.

Where do we stand today?

Or are we being cut down,

just like a tree,

losing our leaves,

not being useful,

yet we are wise.

The tide is coming.

The water is rising.

What is this world really

giving to us today?

Pain and sorrow.

Love and joy.

Being here can destroy.



Hope flies somewhere

in the darkness of the sky.

Stars might show up

to show us the way.

And reply, be kinder today.



Stand tall just like a tree.

Rooted deep, deep into the earth.

Stand tall and do not sway.

11/23/2026 GK