My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libby Shively MvAvoy's avatar
Libby Shively MvAvoy
Oct 19

Very informative and I am sooo glad you are on the mend! Great article 💝

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Oct 19

Oh it must have been terrible, Gabriella! I am so glad you are better and sharing your experience 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture