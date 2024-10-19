All living things need water to survive. What if you can not take any?

Image photographed by Gabriella Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico November 2023

Dehydration = not enough fluid in a human body to sustain itself

Fact: the human body consists of 50-60% of water.

Dehydration can be caused by multiple factors, the main problem is that the body does not have enough fluids to maintain wellness. Examples can include decreased fluid intake, vomiting, diarrhea, medication reaction, spending time in hot weather or a sauna with not enough replacement of fluids, diuretic medications, and kidney disease.

One recent personal experience I had with dehydration happened a few weeks ago. I had a reaction to a medication I had to take because of an injury. The first time I was taking the medication everything was fine. The second time I started vomiting violently and was not able to keep any fluids or food down for about 30 hours. By the end of 24 hours I was feeling very sick, with no energy, weakness throughout my body, dizziness, and a general “I am not well”, and I had difficulty focusing or retaining any information. My whole world changed and the main focus become to try to keep fluids down. Nothing else mattered.

The problem with vomiting and diarrhea is not just that we lose fluids, but that we lose essential electrolytes and minerals as well that help our body maintain a healthy balance in our lives. Every cell and organ in our body needs minerals and electrolytes to function and to continue living. when our cells do not get their food, they start to die and this is when organ damage and system failure can happen.

Another example is salmonella poisoning which can cause severe vomiting and dehydration. I had salmonella poisoning as a teenager after eating ice cream with contaminated eggs. I was in a Summer camp in Hungary and many of us who got ice cream from the same shop ended up being hospitalized on our summer vacation. One of my friends decided to go home. I was in a hospital overnight receiving fluids. I remember that by nighttime we were so hungry after throwing up so much that we asked the cleaning lady if there was any food and she sneaked into the kitchen bringing us meat and bread. It was a secret we could not tell anyone. I remember she hid the food under her apron to sneak it into our room.

As a nurse now looking back that was probably not a good idea, but kids do not necessarily know what is good for them. We were hungry.

Dehydration is something to watch out for especially as we get older. The thirst sensors in our brain do not give out signals as we age enough to tell us to drink enough fluids.

Nursing Tip: prepare bottles or a pitcher each day with the recommended 2 - 3 liters a day depending on the activity we do as well. If you are at risk of dehydration avoid drinks with alcohol and caffeine in them.

I want to say a special thank you to friends who were checking on me while I was sick and to my subscribers who were patient with me as I did not get any writing out in this space in the last 2 weeks. Life throws curveballs at us sometimes. My dehydration experience was a big one.

Nursing Tip: It is also essential to replace minerals and salts. My spouse came up with a great idea to freeze ice cubes of Gatorade when I was dehydrated.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

References

Dehydration. Retrieved from https://www.cedars-sinai.org/health-library/diseases-and-conditions/d/dehydration.html

Nutrition and Healthy Eating. Mayo Clinic retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/water/art-20044256

Please consider giving me a tip for my writing. Thank you.