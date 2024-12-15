Is there a gene that tells us how much we benefit from green tea? Yes, there is.

It is well known that green tea has many wonderful benefits for us.

Green tea helps improve our focus, it is full of antioxidants, supports heart health, helps maintain a healthy weight, promotes relaxation, helps in oral health, supports blood sugar control, and promotes healthy skin. Of course, green tea simply just tastes good as well:)

There is a genetic component that helps us determine how much benefit green tea will provide for our bodies.

Our “COMT gene encodes for an enzyme called catechol-O-methyltransferase. This enzyme is responsible for breaking down catecholamines such as dopamine, epinephrine, and norepinephrine. It also metabolizes polyphenolic compounds, like the catechins found in green tea.” CRI genetics

In my DNA it was revealed that:

“We determined your result by looking at the genetic marker rs4680 located on your COMT gene.” CRI genetics

Regardless if you benefit more or less because of the genetic makeup when it comes to green tea I highly recommend having a cup of green tea starting your day.

“Benefits of Green Tea

Drinking green tea offers many benefits, such as boosting metabolism, supporting heart health, and improving brain function. It’s loaded with antioxidants that help fight cell damage and reduce inflammation. Green tea can also provide a gentle energy boost, improve focus, and even aid in weight management. However, not everyone experiences these benefits to the same extent. Some people’s bodies absorb and use green tea’s compounds effectively, while others may not absorb as much, causing them to excrete more of the helpful components in their urine. This means the health effects of green tea can vary from person to person. Despite these differences, green tea remains a healthy and refreshing drink that’s worth incorporating into your daily routine.” CRI genetics

