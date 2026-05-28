The Open Door

This is the beginning, the middle, and the end. Join me on an adventure going toward the ever-involving moment.

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video/podcast. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

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Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

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Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

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AI vs HI kindle book https://amzn.to/49mtP6I

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The Invisible Lines of Poverty https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

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