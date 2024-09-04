Image designed by @DR Rawson used with permission

Fact: Addiction is a difficult disease to heal from.

As of this moment:

1,690,824 Deaths caused by alcohol this year

$ 270,447,119,289Money spent on illegal drugs this year

724,946Suicides this year

I recently recorded this video by randomly picking a page from the addiction book I wrote in 2019.

In Violet’s story, one thing is clear that is still an issue today. There are not enough resources for the problems we have in health, mental health, and addiction medicine.

You can listen to the story below and let me know your thoughts on this issue.

What I had seen as a nurse:

Way too many people are struggling to get help. Long wait for mental health and addiction services.

When services are available they are expensive and people are not able to pay them or there is no follow-up and people fall through the cracks of faults built between services, providers, and insurance.

What I believe we need:

Wrap-around services. Wide range of options for resources for mental health and addiction issues. Looking at the whole person. Addressing spiritual and cultural needs and beliefs. Looking into a follow-up plan. Does the person have housing? A safe place to live, food to eat a job? And the list goes on. Looking at mental health and addiction as a segregated issue does not work. Silos in health care do not work.

I would love to hear about people’s experiences.

What worked and what did not in the health care system when it comes to health, mental health, and addiction?