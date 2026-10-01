My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastTuesday Morning Thoughts5331×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:43-7:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Tuesday Morning ThoughtsJoin me in exploration in the momentDr. Gabriella KőrösiOct 01, 2026533ShareTranscriptJoin me for my Tuesday morning thoughts and observations in nature. My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Voice. Health. Nature. Love. PodcastCollecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. Collecting herbs, garden tips. Nature, life, my take on it. Wellness tips, meditation practices, living a joyful life. Think outside the box. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. Gabriella KőrösiRecent EpisodesMoonlightOct 25 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiWhat I SeeOct 23 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiLola The FeatherOct 18 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiPoetry reading with GabriellaOct 16 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiAn Injury at Age 50 Taught Me About Healing with NatureOct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiI Love The Way.....Self Love Poem/Song Oct 14 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiBeing Lost. Search and Rescue Dog and People Training.Oct 12 • Dr. Gabriella KőrösiSunday Morning Steps In LifeOct 11 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi