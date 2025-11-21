Visiting My Fall to Winter Garden

Join me as I visit my garden, share tips that work for me, and we look around in my upper small garden area, visit herbs, veggies, flowers, and trees.

Since I made this video, I harvested most of the seeds and many of the parsley, did a nice clean up, and added dirt and mulch to the garden.

I like to add nutrients to the soil in the fall and in the spring as well.

I make my own compost and use leaves and small branches from the forest floor to make mulch.

Thank you for watching and reading,

Share tips from your garden with me…

What is your favorite part of gardening?

