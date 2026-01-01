Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Welcome 2026. Spending more time in nature.

Fun fact, I had pulled a Tarot Deck card from the Universal Waite Tarot Deck this morning and got the card showing Wand 6. Showing a horse, which is the symbol for this year, the meaning of the card is good news and Hope. I love that the card is full of nature and movement forward.

Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy, and joyful new year.

Gabriella’s website www.gabrielakorosi.org

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Share

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

Affiliate links to books

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG

AI vs HI kindle book https://amzn.to/49mtP6I

Print book https://amzn.to/4jr3Ake

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen https://amzn.to/4ppo5yZ

The Invisible Lines of Poverty https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

Emergency Preparedness https://amzn.to/3LgpvO7

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019-2020 https://amzn.to/4jkc4JH

101 universal messages book https://amzn.to/3YjQaga

E-book https://amzn.to/4sm5F4M

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book https://amzn.to/4qz0wVw

Print book https://amzn.to/491XGCv

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback https://amzn.to/4pZHurc