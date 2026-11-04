Welcoming the morning. Poetic meanderings from Gabriella. Join me as I walk out early in the morning to catch the darkness before it becomes bright.

Welcoming The Morning Breeze

The darkness is still here.

The morning is slowly coming.

Part of the night is part of the morning.

Joined together to create our day.

Walking with steps as the morning awakes.

Here we are, welcoming another day,

The trees are sleeping,

The birds are quiet,

The cars are roaring.

My steps touching the leaves,

I walk barefoot in the morning breeze,

Welcome, morning.

Welcome, trees.

Step by step, here we are,

Welcoming the morning breeze.

11/4/2026 GK