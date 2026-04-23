Welcoming the rain yesterday morning.

Good morning, everyone.

Today is a beautiful rainy day.

It’s been raining all day today and yesterday, but it is alright because I have

planted a lot of plants, flowers and vegetables and the seeds are getting soaked

right now and that’s why we have all this beautiful green here.

because of all the rain.

So by tomorrow, hopefully the sun will come out, and then all this rain will be

soaked in, and I can enjoy and go and plant more strawberries and vegetables, and

flowers.

Thank you so much for being here.

May your day be joyful and beautiful as always.

Join me on a recent healing forest walk

https://youtube.com/shorts/OkM7mnG6VZY?feature=share