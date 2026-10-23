Welcome to In The Moment Poetry with Gabriella.

What I see.

I open my eyes, and I walk outside.

What I see is you and me.

What I see is the beautiful greenery.

What I see is the fallen leaves.

The leaves touching the ground.

A flower.

Standing up proud and looking around.

What I see is nature with its full-bodied entity.

What I see is me, walking with steps,

Gentle moments, welcoming the morning.

What I see is a spider making a web.

What I see is an avocado tree standing tall.

What I see is a sunflower looking at me.

What I see is a bird hopping around.

What I see is the morning unfolding,

around and around.

What I see is flowers turning for the fall.

What I see is the leaves

Changing colors from green to yellow and then fall.

What I see is the sky, blue, yellow, and white.

What I see is harmony with true delight.

What I see is beauty.

What I see is calmness.

What I see is my breath leaving my body.

What I see is today,

the welcoming morning.

What I see is me.

Thank you for reading or listening to In The Moment Poetry,

Inspired by Nature with Gabriella.

Till next time, may your day be joyful, beautiful, and always.

Love,

Gabriella