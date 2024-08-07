Just one Glass - because I am in a community, out with friends, or because my boss is drinking as well, or because it is good for me - or because it helps me unwind. Have you heard any of those excuses or other ones? It is easy to justify a reason for drinking alcohol, especially in our culture today.

As a nurse, I have heard many excuses why to drink. The excuses were from people who knew that they had a problem with alcohol. There are also people who did not realize that they have a problem until something like a medical emergency comes up and they find out that there is a liver problem or cancer that has developed in their body.

My uncle from my mother’s side died because of an alcohol-related car accident at age 19. Everyone in the car had alcohol in their system. This event impacted our whole family for life. I am certain that everyone knows someone whose life was impacted because of alcohol use. The culture in many countries persists in drinking alcohol to get together or celebrate an event. It has been for as long as we know.

What I have heard people say:

“It ok just to have one glass of wine a day”

The nurse in me screams. I hear this all the time and later you find out that one glass becomes two glasses then a bottle, then 2 bottles. Many people easily go down the road of alcoholism without realizing and knowing it.

What I have seen alcohol create is disastrous. I had seen people losing their health, their relationships, their job. I had seen violence and death.

There are people who can drink an occasional glass of wine or beer and be fine and do not want more. The people I end up seeing are the ones who start and can not stop drinking to the point that it ruins their lives.

I would love to hear about your experience with alcohol, please share your story with me.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

I recently wrote an article on Alcohol a Widely Available Destroyer of Life.

Dr. Funk Sandor - Honoring His Memory. An amazing addiction doctor dedicated his life to helping those suffering from addiction. he warned against the dangers of drinking alcohol.

Read more about my Uncle’s story below. You can also find more about addiction in My book: Our Society Addiction and More Uncovered.

My Uncle