There are times when we look at addiction and people who are addicted and might think, they will get out of it. There are treatment facilities, there are nurses, doctors, and medications that can help.

Yet, there are so many people that do not get out of addiction. People that slowly slip away even without knowing and one day unexpectedly they die from an overdose, or an accident, or their lungs or heart gives out.

I have seen so many stories like this as a nurse. It is truly heartbreaking. A few days ago a colleague asked me why I work in addiction. She wanted to share this information with new students. I sent her some of my writings and information on my addiction book and said: we have lost so many people in addiction. I work here to try to prevent more loss. Every single act can lead toward hope.

I wanted to share a video with you that I recorded a few years ago, a story about my uncle Bagoczky Jozsef. May he rest in peace. He died when he was 19 years old in an alcohol-related car accident. He was like a brother to me. To me, addiction is very personal. It has caused a lot of pain in my family. Every act we can do to prevent future loss can give another family hope.

