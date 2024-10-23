My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Oct 24

It's heartbreaking to know someone closely and to go through the pain of seeing them perish due to addictions. In my family, I had some uncles and grandfathers addicted to alcohol, it was terrible seeing the difference between the kind person they were and the person under the influence they would become quite often. I remember it from my childhood quite clearly. I remember the hurt my grandmas would try to hide, even if "only" verbally.. but still.

