My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

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Wisdom From Our Elders

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
May 28, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. Join us on our nature walk.

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