My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

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Women's Perspective Live

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Harriet C.'s live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Harriet C.'s avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Harriet C., and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Mar 21, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. Thank you Harriet C. and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for the wonderful conversation about March, books, womenhood, connections, name days, and more.

A special thank you to the DEP editor, an amazing author and poet, for joining our conversation and providing great input.

Our upcoming book:

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