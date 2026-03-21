Women's Perspective Live

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. Thank you Harriet C. and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for the wonderful conversation about March, books, womenhood, connections, name days, and more.
A special thank you to the DEP editor, an amazing author and poet, for joining our conversation and providing great input.
Our upcoming book:
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