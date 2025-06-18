My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Forest Moments

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jun 18, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Come explore the forest and plants with me.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture