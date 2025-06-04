Nature walk. Rebirth. Reuse. Recycle. Recreate.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video nature walk! Join me for my next live video in the app.

The artwork that Gabriella created for this session:

Art created by Gabriella from recycled materials

The Quote Gabriela Tofin mentioned and discussed in our live session:

“Although home still represents stability in an unstable world, we're beginning to see that home can be how we live, a situation that we create and recreate.

Home is less attached to bricks and mortar and more about the lives we lead, the ways that we connect with each other, the communities we build.

Home is a state of mind, something we make for ourselves wherever we can.

Hygge is the home we make in the flux and flow of our lives.”

― Louisa Thomsen Brits, The Book of Hygge: The Danish Art of Living Well

The poem that Gabriella was reading in this session

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Earth To Me Surreal serenity awakens within. I stand with my senses and feel the beat. Showing me the way to care for you. I hear your scream telling me the pain, You encounter every day. You bring us life and joy. We repay with pollution and distraction today. My Earth. My love I hear you. The mystical fog closes in. I feel the need to let out that silent scream. I touch and feel your magic power. My cells respond to your calling. Walking with my feet, Touching your cover I thank you. I sing your song, my dear love. “Akino Pail Napi Non. Hear my music, here I come” I feel the beat of your heart. I know the sense of retreat. I enjoy your beauty and plush green street. I love the forest whispering: “I am here my sweet” I touch and feel your presence every day. Let’s not forget you are here to stay. 4/6/24 GK