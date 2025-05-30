My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
Morning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Morning Garden Walk
1
0:00
-11:35

Morning Garden Walk

Picking fresh herbs and gardening tips.
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
May 30, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
Freash herbs from my garden image by Gabriella

Join me walking in my garden this morning and picking fresh herbs and vegetables, flowers for my detox smoothie.

Fresh picked veggies, flowers, and herbs from the garden. Detox smoothie time.

A new smoothie with strong detox benefits and fresh leafy vegetables and flowers from the garden.

Thank you for listening to my first podcast, please share questions and let me know what topics are you interested in realting to gardening, nature and anything positive.

May your day be joyful,

Gabriella

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture