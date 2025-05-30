Morning Garden Walk

Freash herbs from my garden image by Gabriella

Join me walking in my garden this morning and picking fresh herbs and vegetables, flowers for my detox smoothie.

Fresh picked veggies, flowers, and herbs from the garden. Detox smoothie time.

A new smoothie with strong detox benefits and fresh leafy vegetables and flowers from the garden.

Thank you for listening to my first podcast, please share questions and let me know what topics are you interested in realting to gardening, nature and anything positive.

May your day be joyful,

Gabriella