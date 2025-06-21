My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Seeds of Life

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
and
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Jun 21, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Join us through travel to talk about seeds, preservation, life and seeds of change for the next generation.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture