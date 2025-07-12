My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
Morning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
Morning Nature Walk In my Garden
1
0:00
-14:20

Morning Nature Walk In my Garden

My morning berry walk with the birds
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 12, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Join me getting out in the morning and walking around in the forest and my garden. Berries, cherries, blueberries, and currants are ripening. Listen to the birds as I walk. Take a breath in the morning before the morning chores and work begin.

Thank you for joining me on my walk.

Until I see you next time, may your day be joyful and beautiful as always.

A recent watercolor painting was inspired by nature.

Painting and image by Gabriella

Leave a comment

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture