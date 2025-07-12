Morning Nature Walk In my Garden

Join me getting out in the morning and walking around in the forest and my garden. Berries, cherries, blueberries, and currants are ripening. Listen to the birds as I walk. Take a breath in the morning before the morning chores and work begin.

Thank you for joining me on my walk.

Until I see you next time, may your day be joyful and beautiful as always.

A recent watercolor painting was inspired by nature.

Painting and image by Gabriella

