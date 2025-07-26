Now

Here we are,

Today<

In the moment,

Where seconds<Create an ever-changing landscape on Now.

How does this now look?

It is what it is<

Listening to Mozart,

Connects my brain to my body<

Compassion collides as eyes watering, Hope.

Here we are,

Now where the seconds unite<

The flow calls,

Come and see me now<

Be in my presence as I teach you to Focus.

7/25/2025 GK

As my heart, Hope, and my brain and body heal, now I re-learn to Focus.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

