Morning Garden Walk My Voice. Health. Nature. Love. Podcast
In the Moment - Poetry by Gabriella
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 26, 2025
1
Transcript

Now

Here we are,
Today<
In the moment,
Where seconds<Create an ever-changing landscape on Now.

How does this now look?
It is what it is<
Listening to Mozart,
Connects my brain to my body<
Compassion collides as eyes watering, Hope.

Here we are,
Now where the seconds unite<
The flow calls,
Come and see me now<
Be in my presence as I teach you to Focus.

7/25/2025 GK

As my heart, Hope, and my brain and body heal, now I re-learn to Focus.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

