Now
Here we are,
Today<
In the moment,
Where seconds<Create an ever-changing landscape on Now.
How does this now look?
It is what it is<
Listening to Mozart,
Connects my brain to my body<
Compassion collides as eyes watering, Hope.
Here we are,
Now where the seconds unite<
The flow calls,
Come and see me now<
Be in my presence as I teach you to Focus.
7/25/2025 GK
As my heart, Hope, and my brain and body heal, now I re-learn to Focus.
Thank you for reading,
Gabriella
