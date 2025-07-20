My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.

The Flow and Circle of Life

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
and
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Jul 20, 2025
Gnat Creek waterfall image by Gabriella

Join Gabriella and Gabriela for another nature walk as we enjoy Lake Balaton in Hungary and Gnat Creek trails in Oregon, USA. We love nature and discuss the flow and circle of life around us.

Today we walked through forests, saw beautiful waterfalls following a river from volcanic flow. We seen fields of flowers and identified local berries.

2 continents and a world apart, nature brings us together on our walks.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

