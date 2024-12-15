My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
Morning Garden Walk
Picking fresh herbs and gardening tips.
6 hrs ago
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
11:35
Nature Time
A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
May 28
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
and
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
14:11
February 2025
Current Political Events And How They Had Affected My Life. Reactions With Emotions: Collision of Forces
Politics and Poetry: Dividing to Unite
Feb 17
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Health Is Our Most Precious Gift In Life
Investing in ourselves: Reflections On Being A Nurse For 30 Years
Feb 14
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
January 2025
Alcohol Addiction The Silent Killer
Tips On How To Stop The Pain|Many people have been suffering
Jan 21
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
How Pets Can Help Relieve Stress And Loneliness In Our Lives
Dogs and cats are amazing companions that support human well being
Jan 19
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
December 2024
The Genetic Benefits of Green Tea
It might be more than what you think
Dec 15, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
November 2024
Genetics Influence on Brain Health
How long is our Attention Span and what you can do about it
Nov 16, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
What if You Could Take Charge of Your Health?
Can a measurement make a difference?
Nov 13, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
27:09
October 2024
How Does Being In A "Flow" State Helps Out Our Health
Creativity at hand
Oct 29, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
When Addiction Hurts My Family
Pain hits and stays with me
Oct 23, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
The Dangers of Dehydration
In a quick moment everything can change
Oct 19, 2024
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
